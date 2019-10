A man shot dead his elder brother on Wednesday here in the limits of Bhitai Nagar Police Station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A man shot dead his elder brother on Wednesday here in the limits of Bhitai Nagar Police Station

According to reports, accused Ahmad Ali Memon fled after killing his brother, Motorway Police Inspector Ahsan Memon. The cause of the murder could not be ascertained.

The police shifted the dead body to Liaquat Medical University Hospital Hyderabad for autopsy and then handed it over to the heirs.