Man Kills Elder Brother Over Domestic Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 11:03 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A man shot dead his brother reportedly over a domestic matter in the limits of Sakhi Pir police station here on Monday.

The police informed that Arshad killed his elder brother Ahmed before escaping from their residence along with the weapon.

The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

The police said they had started the investigation and that they were waiting for the slain person's family to register the FIR.

