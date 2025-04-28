Man Kills Elder Brother Over Domestic Issue
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 11:03 PM
A man shot dead his brother reportedly over a domestic matter in the limits of Sakhi Pir police station here on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A man shot dead his brother reportedly over a domestic matter in the limits of Sakhi Pir police station here on Monday.
The police informed that Arshad killed his elder brother Ahmed before escaping from their residence along with the weapon.
The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.
The police said they had started the investigation and that they were waiting for the slain person's family to register the FIR.
Recent Stories
First Hajj flight to depart on April 29
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results -- collated
ACT Alliance lauds FBR for crackdown on Illegal trade
Stock markets diverge amid trade hopes, ahead of earnings
Man kills elder brother over domestic issue
Amazon set for launch of Starlink-rival satellites
Kisan Ittehad holds rally against India
Govt aims to empower youth financially through PMYP: Rana Mashhood
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 40
Sovereign rights over rivers are non-negotiable: Senator Siddiqui warns India
FBR chief directs officials to bring transparency, increase revenue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First Hajj flight to depart on April 291 minute ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs6 minutes ago
-
ACT Alliance lauds FBR for crackdown on Illegal trade1 minute ago
-
Man kills elder brother over domestic issue1 minute ago
-
Kisan Ittehad holds rally against India22 minutes ago
-
Govt aims to empower youth financially through PMYP: Rana Mashhood22 minutes ago
-
Sovereign rights over rivers are non-negotiable: Senator Siddiqui warns India22 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews National Action Plan implementation and key security measures5 minutes ago
-
Ultrasonic machines being installed at every Rawalpindi tehsil for diagnosis of animal diseases: Dr ..5 minutes ago
-
Court extends Bushra Bibi's bails in November 26, cases6 minutes ago
-
'Welfare of FDA employees priority'5 minutes ago
-
No compromise to be made on absence of paramedical staff in hospitals: Health Minister5 minutes ago