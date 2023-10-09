Man kills elder brother over minor dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) A man was killed by his younger brother over a minor dispute at a village in Balochni police limits on Monday.

According to police, an altercation was held between two brothers - Ghulam Fareed and Faiz - residents of Chak 61/R-B over payment of electricity bill as none of them wanted to pay it.

The issue enraged Ghulam Fareed who killed his elder brother Faiz with a sharp edged weapon and fled from the scene.

Police have collected forensic evidence and started legal action, besides registering a case on the report of the wife of deceased Faiz.