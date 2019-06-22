Man kills elder brother to marry his wife

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) A man killed his elder brother to marry his sister-in-law (bhabhi).

The younger brother opened fire at his elder brother.

The incident was reported in a programme on a local tv channel. The man reportedly had illicit relation with his brother’s wife and wanted to marry her.

Meanwhile, the elder brother was living in Saudi Arabia. The younger brother killed him soon after he landed in Pakistan.

The boy said that he killed his brother out of fear that he might find out about their relationship. Accused Aleem used to do welding work.

Aleem said that he had no plans to kill his brother and it was a sudden idea.

Out of fear of his relationship being revealed, he shot at his head.

Aleem said that his brother’s wife had warned him of this relationship. She did not even know that he would kill her husband.

Aleem further said that he took his brother to a different city to recover his mobile phone where he killed him. He told everyone that the brother was killed while resisting a robbery.

The police during investigation took Aleem into custody where he confessed to the crime.

Police sources said that the accused had buried the pistol in the ground.

