UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Elder Brother To Marry His Wife

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 38 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 03:30 PM

Man kills elder brother to marry his wife

The boy said that he killed his brother out of fear that he might find out about his relationship with his Bhabhi.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) A man killed his elder brother to marry his sister-in-law (bhabhi).

The younger brother opened fire at his elder brother.

The incident was reported in a programme on a local tv channel. The man reportedly had illicit relation with his brother’s wife and wanted to marry her.

Meanwhile, the elder brother was living in Saudi Arabia. The younger brother killed him soon after he landed in Pakistan.

The boy said that he killed his brother out of fear that he might find out about their relationship. Accused Aleem used to do welding work.

Aleem said that he had no plans to kill his brother and it was a sudden idea.

Out of fear of his relationship being revealed, he shot at his head.

Aleem said that his brother’s wife had warned him of this relationship. She did not even know that he would kill her husband.

Aleem further said that he took his brother to a different city to recover his mobile phone where he killed him. He told everyone that the brother was killed while resisting a robbery.

The police during investigation took Aleem into custody where he confessed to the crime.

Police sources said that the accused had buried the pistol in the ground.

Watch the video here:

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Police Mobile Wife Robbery Man Saudi Arabia TV

Recent Stories

Boy drowned in swimming pool in Multan

4 minutes ago

Occupied Kashmir valley goes into grip of severe ..

4 minutes ago

30 companies take part in Dubai Future Accelerator ..

16 minutes ago

CDA again starts development work at Park Enclave

11 minutes ago

CDA chief visits I-12 dumping site, appreciates wo ..

11 minutes ago

Parliamentarians for accountability against corrup ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.