Man Kills Elder Brother, Woman Commits Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Man kills elder brother, woman commits suicide

A man killed his elder brother over a domestic dispute in Gulistan colony area while a woman committed suicide near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A man killed his elder brother over a domestic dispute in Gulistan colony area while a woman committed suicide near here on Thursday.

Police said that a dispute between two brothers - Jaffar Hussain and Shahbaz Ghouri - residents of Gulistan colony over some domestic issue, claimed the life of elder brother Shahbaz Ghouri.

Sargodha Road police shifted the body to a mortuary and started investigation.

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman, Sumera Bibi, resident of Rehmat town in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area consumed poisonous pills over some domestic issues. She was taken to hospital where doctors saved the baby after conducting surgery, however, the woman could not survive.

The body of the woman was handed over to heirs.

