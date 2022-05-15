Man kills ex-wife

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :A man allegedly killed his former wife for taking divorce from him in Gutti Kalingar area.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Hanif had lodged a report in Ganda Singhwala police station last night, alleging that his wife Fozia Bibi along with his children was sleeping in the yard of his house when ex-husband of his wife Muhammad Din along with his close friend Naeem and two others stormed into his house and shot his wife dead.

Police were looking into the matter.