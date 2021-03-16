Man kills ex-wife, mother-in-law in Phandu

A man killed his ex-wife and ex-mother-in-law in Phando area and took away his five-year-old son

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :A man killed his ex-wife and ex-mother-in-law in Phando area and took away his five-year-old son.

According to a police report,Farzand Ali had divorced his wife a month ago. He called his ex-brother-in-law (Bilal) to meet him at Pishtakhara area as he came to his house and found the bodies of his mother Shabana and a sister Noorul Ain lying in pool of blood while his nephew Shahan absent.

Police have registered a case against Farzand Ali and started a search operation to arrest him, to recover an abducted child.