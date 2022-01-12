A man stabbed to death his ex-wife's husband over marriage issue, in the precincts of Sadr Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :A man stabbed to death his ex-wife's husband over marriage issue, in the precincts of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Rabia Bibi had got divorce from her husband Naveed Khalil, resident of Chak No.

64-GB and solemnized court marriage with Ghulam Murtaza of the same locality.

In a fit of grudge, Naveed called Ghulam Murtaza in fields outside the village and stabbed him to death with a sharp edged weapon and fled the scene.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody.

A case has been registered against the accused.