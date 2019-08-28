Man kills father, brother,sister and sister in law over property dispute in Mansehra

(@imziishan)

At least four members of a family were gunned down on property dispute in Mansehra here on Wednesday

Mansehra (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) At least four members of a family were gunned down on property dispute in Mansehra here on Wednesday.According to police, four persons were killed on property dispute in the area of Saddar police station near Shahkhel Gahri village in Mansehra.Police said that Majid killed his father, Brother, sister and sister in law and fled the scene.

Case has been registered and investigation started , he added.