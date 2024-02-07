Man kills father in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A teenager along with his friend axed to death his father to take revenge of the murder of his mother in the limits of Bhattar Police station of Attock on Wednesday.

According to the police sources, Ahmed Khan shot dead his wife Nazim Bibi over some domestic dispute and was subsequently arrested.

He was released from jail few weeks ago after out of court settlement with the deceased’s family, however his son Waqar Ahmed along with his friend Bhadur Shah axed to death his father to settle the course of his mother's murder and later threw the body in local graveyard.

Later, police arrested Waqar and handed over the body of Ahmed Khan for burial after autopsy at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Fatehjang.