Man kills father-in-laws, brother-in-law

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :A man allegedly shot at and killed his father-in-law and teenage brother-in-law over a domestic dispute here Thursday morning, police said.

Accused Suhail had a dispute with his wife who had shifted to her parents' house and was living there for the last one year.

On Thursday, accused entered the home of his in-laws at Railways Quarters and opened fire at his father-in-law Muhammad Younis, 50 and brother-in-law Muhammad Adeel (18). Both died on the spot.

Police said, they were investigating the double murder and shifted the bodies to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy.

The accused had fled the scene and was still at large.