Man kills father in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his father for reprimanding him on consuming liquor in Satellite Town police limits, here on Friday.

Police said one Sikander Hayyat of Yousaf Park used to consume liquor.

His Father Fateh Muhammad scolded him over his bad habits and in a fit of rage, Sikander shot dead his father and escape from the scene. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Police have registered a case and started conducting raids to arrest the accused.