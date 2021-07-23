UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Father In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Man kills father in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his father for reprimanding him on consuming liquor in Satellite Town police limits, here on Friday.

Police said one Sikander Hayyat of Yousaf Park used to consume liquor.

His Father Fateh Muhammad scolded him over his bad habits and in a fit of rage, Sikander shot dead his father and escape from the scene. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Police have registered a case and started conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Police Man Family From

Recent Stories

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

2 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

3 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.