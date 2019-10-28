Man Kills Father In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:18 PM
A man on Monday shot dead his father over family dispute in the village of Bhakarwali in the jurisdiction of Bambanwala police station
According to police, Zohaib had a dispute with his father Muhammad Afzal.
On Monday, both exchanged harsh words and the son, in a fit of anger, opened fire at his father. Afzal died on-the-spot.
Zohaib fled the scene and the police sent the body for postmortem.
The police have registered a case.