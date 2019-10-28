Man kills father in Sialkot

A man on Monday shot dead his father over family dispute in the village of Bhakarwali in the jurisdiction of Bambanwala police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :A man on Monday shot dead his father over family dispute in the village of Bhakarwali in the jurisdiction of Bambanwala police station

According to police, Zohaib had a dispute with his father Muhammad Afzal.

On Monday, both exchanged harsh words and the son, in a fit of anger, opened fire at his father. Afzal died on-the-spot.

Zohaib fled the scene and the police sent the body for postmortem.

The police have registered a case.