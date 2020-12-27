Man kills father, injures mother

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :-:A man killed his father and injured mother over domestic issues here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Munir Joyia (33) resident of Khara Chungi Lal Haveli, in a fit of rage, killed his father Saleem (65) and injured mother Shahida Bibi (55) with a blow of knife.

On information, rescuers reached the spot and shifted the dead to DHQ hospital Kasur and injured to Lahore General hospital.

Police were investigating.