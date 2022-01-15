Man kills father over domestic dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man gunned down his father over a domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Hajipura police station, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :A man gunned down his father over a domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Hajipura police station, here on Saturday.

Police said that Daim, 22, shot dead his father Naeem, 55, over petty dispute in the area Ansaar Colony.

Police took the body into custody and shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.