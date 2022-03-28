Man kills father over family dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead by his son at Chak No 499/EB under the jurisdiction of Sader police on Monday.

According to Police sources, Muhammad Riaz was killed by his son named Muhammad Sarfraz over some 'family dispute' inside their home.

The suspect managed to escape from the crime scene.

Rescue officials shifted the body to Burewala for necessary legal action (THQ), while the concerned police have registered a case against the accused and launched raids to arrest him.