Man Kills Father Over Land Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:50 PM

Man kills father over land issue

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A man in Pheroki village Sunday killed his father over the land distribution issue.

According to police source, accused Abbas Ali had a dispute with his father Muhammad Rahman over the distribution of land.

They had an altercation on Sunday, and the accused attacked his father with a hatchet and injured him seriously. The victim was rushed to the area trauma centre, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case. Accused is still at large.

More Stories From Pakistan

