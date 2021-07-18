Man kills father over land issue

(@FahadShabbir)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A man in Pheroki village Sunday killed his father over the land distribution issue.

According to police source, accused Abbas Ali had a dispute with his father Muhammad Rahman over the distribution of land.

They had an altercation on Sunday, and the accused attacked his father with a hatchet and injured him seriously. The victim was rushed to the area trauma centre, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case. Accused is still at large.