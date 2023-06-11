UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Father Over Property Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :An infuriated man shot dead his father over property dispute in the area of Madina Town police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that one Mudassar had demanded his share in property of his father, but his father Rana Karamat Ali refused to divide his property in his life.

An altercation occurred between the son and father, and the former shot dead the latter.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem. The police were conducting raid to arrest the accused, who had managed to escape after the fateful incident.

