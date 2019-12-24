UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Father Over Property Issue In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:59 PM

Man kills father over property issue in Sargodha

A man was murdered in an incident of firing in Bhalwal police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was murdered in an incident of firing in Bhalwal police limits on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Zafar village Devwal Tehsil Bhalwal had dispute with father Ghulam Mustafa over property issue.

According to details, On the day of incident the accused son Zafar along with his son Muhammad Asad has allegedly shot dead his father Ghulam Mustaf and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

The police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Man Bhalwal From

Recent Stories

China Plans to Cover All Major Cities With 5G Netw ..

3 minutes ago

Food teams sealed 2 units, imposes fine Rs 47,000 ..

3 minutes ago

Mobile-app "Hotel Watch" made operational to colle ..

3 minutes ago

5G network to cover all China's prefecture-level c ..

3 minutes ago

New model of high-speed inter-city trains operatio ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Calls US Sanctions On ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.