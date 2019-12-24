Man kills father over property issue in Sargodha

A man was murdered in an incident of firing in Bhalwal police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was murdered in an incident of firing in Bhalwal police limits on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Zafar village Devwal Tehsil Bhalwal had dispute with father Ghulam Mustafa over property issue.

According to details, On the day of incident the accused son Zafar along with his son Muhammad Asad has allegedly shot dead his father Ghulam Mustaf and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

The police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.