Man kills five including wife, two kids

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :A man shot dead his wife, two kids, a sister-in-law and another person in three hits in a nearby locality of Farooqabad, some 14 km away from there on Saturday late night.

Police said the incident took place at Muridke village near Farooqabad where accused Tanvir shot dead his wife Fiza Naz and son Muhammad Ali (4) and one-year-old Noor Fatima.

He also shot dead his sister-in-law Bushra Bibi in Mohallah Noorpura, Farooqabad and Nazir Hashimi, owner of a flour mill near Jhamke area, in the jurisdiction of Sheikhupura Sadr police station.

DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat told the media that investigations were underway to know the motives of quintuple murder incident.

All the victims have been shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Farooqabad police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him.