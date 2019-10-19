UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Five People Over Property Dispute In Mardan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 03:41 PM

Man kills five people over property dispute in Mardan

A man shot dead five people of a family including a mother, her three sons and a granddaughter over property disputeAccording to media reports, 5 suspects entered in the house of victims on midnight and after exchanging hot words they opened fire on family members in Gojar Ghari Naway Kali and fled

Mardan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) A man shot dead five people of a family including a mother, her three sons and a granddaughter over property disputeAccording to media reports, 5 suspects entered in the house of victims on midnight and after exchanging hot words they opened fire on family members in Gojar Ghari Naway Kali and fled.

As a result, Shazia 55, her two sons, Abid Ali 36, Zafar Ali, 26, her step son Asif and 5 year old granddaughter died on the spot.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case against five suspects identified as Usman Shah, Muhammad Ali, Tahir, Bilal and Amir and started an investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

