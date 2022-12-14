Man kills former wife

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 08:02 PM

A man shot dead his former wife over the divorce issue in the area of Batala Colony police precincts.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that one Asghar of Al-Fayyaz Colony, Hilal Road, had contracted the second marriage with one Iqra alias Mehwish and his first wife, Sidra, had got divorce from him on the issue.

However, the man was unhappy with his first wife for her getting divorce from him. He, along with his wife Iqra and accomplice Hamza, allegedly shot dead his former wife.

The police registered a case on a complaint of Azra Bibi, the mother of the deceased, and started investigation. The police was tracing the accused, who had fled the scene after killing his first wife, the spokesman added.

