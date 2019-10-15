UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Four Member Of Family In Multan

Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:47 PM

A man killed four members of his family including two sons,daughter and minor grandson while two others suffered injuries over property issue here in tehsil Shujabad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A man killed four members of his family including two sons,daughter and minor grandson while two others suffered injuries over property issue here in tehsil Shujabad.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson on Tuesday said that accused Khuda Buksh (55) s/o Allah Ditta was annoyed with his family over long standing property issue.

On the day of incident,he had an altercation with his family over the issue and he shot dead his two sons-- Muhammad Nawaz (30) and Imran (27), daughter Fozia (19) and minor 10-month old grandson Madni,while another son Rizwan (19) and maid Nasreen bibi suffered injuries.

Rescuers shifted the bodies and injured persons to THQ hospital.

Meanwhile,RPO Waseem Ahmad Khan, SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam, SSP Investigation Rab Nawaz Tala and SP Sadar Division Rana Muhammad Ashraf also reached the site of crime and police team arrested the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

