Man kills girl

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :A man killed a girl for rejecting a marriage proposal here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, one Irfan of Chak No 241-RB wanted to marry a girl Kiran, a student of MA, but the mother of the girl had rejected his proposal.

The situation enraged Irfan, who fired a bullet in the head of Kiran and fled. The girl was killed on-the-spot.

Police have registered a case on the report of Nasreen, the mother of the victim girl, and started investigation.