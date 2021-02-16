Man Kills Girl
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :A man killed a girl for rejecting a marriage proposal here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122, one Irfan of Chak No 241-RB wanted to marry a girl Kiran, a student of MA, but the mother of the girl had rejected his proposal.
The situation enraged Irfan, who fired a bullet in the head of Kiran and fled. The girl was killed on-the-spot.
Police have registered a case on the report of Nasreen, the mother of the victim girl, and started investigation.