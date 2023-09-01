Man kills grandparents over land dispute

A man along with his uncle killed his grandparents over a land dispute in the premises of Choti police station, said police sources on Friday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A man along with his uncle killed his grandparents over a land dispute in the premises of Choti police station, said police sources on Friday.

Police received a call from the rural health centre Choti about an elderly woman who got bullet wounds and later succumbed to injuries.

The police reached the spot and started the investigation into the incident.

The police said that the woman Sughran Bibi and her husband Khuda Bukhash were shot and dead by the firing of their grandson Asim.

Receiving the information, the District Police Officer (DPO) DG Khan Hassan Afzal reached the spot and directed the officers concerned to launch a special operation to arrest the criminals.

The police team arrested all sons and grandsons of the deceased couple including the accused Asim who confessed to the crime, police sources added.