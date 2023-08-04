Open Menu

Man Kills Himself After Fatally Wounding Woman

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Man kills himself after fatally wounding woman

A young man allegedly took his life after fatally injuring a young woman with a gunshot wound in an area of Kotri town of Jamshoro district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A young man allegedly took his life after fatally injuring a young woman with a gunshot wound in an area of Kotri town of Jamshoro district on Friday.

The police informed that slain Muhammad Asif Brohi wanted to tie the marital knot with the injured woman Gauri Kolhi, who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in critical condition.

According to the police, Brohi's brother Sikandar Brohi reported the matter to the police.

The police have recovered the weapon used in the incident.

The dead body of Brohi would be handed over to his family after postmortem.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Young Man Jamshoro Kotri Women Family Weapon

Recent Stories

World's oceans set new surface temperature record: ..

World's oceans set new surface temperature record: EU monitor

5 minutes ago
 Serbia to Ignore US Sanctions on Bosnian Serb Lead ..

Serbia to Ignore US Sanctions on Bosnian Serb Leaders - President

5 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Held Meeting With Trump Presidentia ..

Zelenskyy Says Held Meeting With Trump Presidential Rival Christie

17 minutes ago
 Mayor, SSP pay tribute to martyrs of police

Mayor, SSP pay tribute to martyrs of police

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue highlighting Indian atrocitie ..

Pakistan to continue highlighting Indian atrocities in IIOJK at all forums: Fore ..

19 minutes ago
 Saad Rafique praises PMD's KISSAN App

Saad Rafique praises PMD's KISSAN App

19 minutes ago
UN to Close Office in Uganda on August 5 - Human R ..

UN to Close Office in Uganda on August 5 - Human Rights Commissioner

19 minutes ago
 China Executes South Korean Death Row Inmate on Dr ..

China Executes South Korean Death Row Inmate on Drug Smuggling Charge - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Brazilian Police Arrest Person Who Threatened Braz ..

Brazilian Police Arrest Person Who Threatened Brazilian President - Reports

28 minutes ago
 Minister hands over ownership rights of houses to ..

Minister hands over ownership rights of houses to flood victims in Shaheed Benaz ..

28 minutes ago
 Rescuers help children cross floodwaters to reach ..

Rescuers help children cross floodwaters to reach home

28 minutes ago
 BHC delegation visits Hattar Economic Zone

BHC delegation visits Hattar Economic Zone

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan