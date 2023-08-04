Man kills himself after fatally wounding woman

A young man allegedly took his life after fatally injuring a young woman with a gunshot wound in an area of Kotri town of Jamshoro district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A young man allegedly took his life after fatally injuring a young woman with a gunshot wound in an area of Kotri town of Jamshoro district on Friday.

The police informed that slain Muhammad Asif Brohi wanted to tie the marital knot with the injured woman Gauri Kolhi, who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in critical condition.

According to the police, Brohi's brother Sikandar Brohi reported the matter to the police.

The police have recovered the weapon used in the incident.

The dead body of Brohi would be handed over to his family after postmortem.