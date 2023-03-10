Man kills himself, minor daughter over domestic problems

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide along with his minor daughter by jumping into Abu Zehbi canal over domestic issues, rescuers said.

Muhammad Saleem s/o Muhammad Ramzan, 52, drowned along with 3-year-old Zoha, resident of Mohala Katra Ahmed Khan into 150 feet deep canal water.

Rescue staff reached out to the spot and the search operation was continued until the filing of this report.

The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed which started an investigation. The initial report said the event took place following a domestic dispute that caused the man to kill himself with his daughter today.