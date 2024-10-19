Man Kills His Brother Over Minor Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) A man shot dead his brother over a minor domestic dispute at village 98/EB of Sheikh Fazal police station,here on Saturday.
According to police sources,Fahad Akram s/o Akram Qureshi had dispute with his brother namely as Asghar over some domestic issues.
On Saturday,they had an exchange of harsh words in the presence of people who were gathered at their house for condolences of their father's death.
In fit of anger,Asghar shot his brother and escaped from the scene.
Police concerned reached on the spot and took the body into custody.
Further investigations were underway.
