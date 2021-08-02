Man kills his brother over petty dispute

A brother allegedly killed his brother here Monday in Mohallah Behlul, Kulachi over a dispute on selling wheat

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A brother allegedly killed his brother here Monday in Mohallah Behlul, Kulachi over a dispute on selling wheat.

In a report lodged by the daughter of the deceased Naseem Ullah, Aiman Bibi in Kulachi police station stated that her uncle Sameen Ullah attacked her father with repeated blows of stick over his head.

She said that my uncle also stopped them for carrying their injured father to hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries due to delay in medical treatment.

Police have registered a case and search operation has been started to nab the accused.