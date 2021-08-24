Man kills his brother over petty dispute

A man allegedly killed his brother over a petty dispute among children in the house in Manthar Shoro village in Bhitai Nagar area here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A man allegedly killed his brother over a petty dispute among children in the house in Manthar Shoro village in Bhitai Nagar area here on Monday.

According to the police, the suspect Ghani Mallah struck his brother Nazeer Mallah's head multiple times with a wooden baton leaving him fatally injured.

The police shifted the dead body to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem and the body was later returned to the family for burial.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far and the suspect has managed to escaped.