Open Menu

Man Kills His Father For Money

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Man kills his father for money

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A man shot dead his father for money and property in the Yazman area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Yazman police received information that bandits had killed an old man, Ghulam Shabbir, in his house.

“The police started an investigation but could not find a clue. The police investigated the son of the deceased, who confessed that he along with his accomplice had murdered his father for money," he added. The accused was identified as Zubair. Yazman police have registered a case.

Recent Stories

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financi ..

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration

25 minutes ago

Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..

26 minutes ago
 Global financial leaders discuss future of financi ..

Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..

26 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fract ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..

41 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink ..

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..

59 minutes ago
Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ..

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

1 hour ago
 vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate A ..

Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengt ..

Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

1 hour ago
 Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punj ..

Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab

1 hour ago
 OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ..

OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!

1 hour ago
 UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities ..

UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan