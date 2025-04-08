Man kills his father for money

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A man shot dead his father for money and property in the Yazman area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Yazman police received information that bandits had killed an old man, Ghulam Shabbir, in his house.

“The police started an investigation but could not find a clue. The police investigated the son of the deceased, who confessed that he along with his accomplice had murdered his father for money," he added. The accused was identified as Zubair. Yazman police have registered a case.