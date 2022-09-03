UrduPoint.com

Man Kills His Father For Property In Lodhran

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 02:00 PM

LODHRAN, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :A stone-hearted man in Lodhran clubbed his father Karim Bux to death over a property dispute, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

His family members said that Sohail Ahmad murdered his father at nighttime and fled.

They told he had also strangulated his mother to death over a property dispute 10 days ago, and tried to portray it as a natural death.  Family members added that when they pointed fingers at him, he fled only to return last night (Friday) and killed his father as well.

