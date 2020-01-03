UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills His Sister In Charsadda

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:32 PM

Man kills his sister in Charsadda

The district police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly killed his sister over dispute of gold ornaments at Pasand Kale Sarki area

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) : The district police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly killed his sister over dispute of gold ornaments at Pasand Kale Sarki area.

The police sokesperson said that Abdullah, brother of the deceased girl lodged a report in Mandani police station that they were all in the house when all of sudden his brother Farman Ullah opened fire on their sister who died on the spot. She was 39.

Taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Irfanullah Khan directed SP Investigation for early probe and arrest of the killer.

The police team started investigations on scientific lines and arrested the accused Farman Ullah within 24 hours of the incident. The police also recovered weapon used in the murder.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the murder of his sister and said that gold-bracelets of my mother were with my sister and she refused to give me the same.

Further investigation is underway from the accused.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Police Station Died Man Same Gold All From Weapon

Recent Stories

KP Govt to provide free of cost medical care to Pa ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo Says US Committed to De-Escalation Followin ..

1 minute ago

Iraq Prepared for Any Consequences of US Airstrike ..

5 minutes ago

Two suspects held in Multan

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates shelter home ..

5 minutes ago

Nepal elephant festival scrutinised for beauty and ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.