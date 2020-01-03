Man kills his sister in Charsadda

The district police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly killed his sister over dispute of gold ornaments at Pasand Kale Sarki area

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) : The district police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly killed his sister over dispute of gold ornaments at Pasand Kale Sarki area.

The police sokesperson said that Abdullah, brother of the deceased girl lodged a report in Mandani police station that they were all in the house when all of sudden his brother Farman Ullah opened fire on their sister who died on the spot. She was 39.

Taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Irfanullah Khan directed SP Investigation for early probe and arrest of the killer.

The police team started investigations on scientific lines and arrested the accused Farman Ullah within 24 hours of the incident. The police also recovered weapon used in the murder.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the murder of his sister and said that gold-bracelets of my mother were with my sister and she refused to give me the same.

Further investigation is underway from the accused.