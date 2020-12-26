Man kills his sons over family dispute in Chaman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :In a brutal act of killing, a man on Saturday gunned down his two sons over a domestic issue in Chaman, Balochistan.

According to a private news channel, a man shot dead his two sons in Chaman over a domestic issue.

The bodies were shifted to the DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case and investigating the matter.