Man Kills His Sons Over Family Dispute In Chaman
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :In a brutal act of killing, a man on Saturday gunned down his two sons over a domestic issue in Chaman, Balochistan.
According to a private news channel, a man shot dead his two sons in Chaman over a domestic issue.
The bodies were shifted to the DHQ hospital for autopsy.
Police have registered a case and investigating the matter.