Man kills his three aunts in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur police on Friday have taken a man into custody for his alleged involvement in murder of his three aunts in Karna Basti area of Bahawalpur city

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Police Emergency Helpline 15 received a phone call from Karna Basti area that three women have been murdered. The incident occurred in the area lying within jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines. A team of Civil Lines Police and ambulances of Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene.

The dead bodies were transported to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for postmortem. The preliminary investigation revealed that a man identified as Waseem Murad was involved in murder of his three aunts.

The accused was told to be working as a private security guard in a security provider company.

The spokesman further said that the deceased women were identified as Shamim, Parveen and Shaheen.

The real cause behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, the police said. The accused used sharp-edge knife to murder the women.

District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has constituted a special investigation team to conduct inquiry into the incident.

Further probe was underway.