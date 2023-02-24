UrduPoint.com

Man Kills His Three Aunts In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Man kills his three aunts in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur police on Friday have taken a man into custody for his alleged involvement in murder of his three aunts in Karna Basti area of Bahawalpur city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police on Friday have taken a man into custody for his alleged involvement in murder of his three aunts in Karna Basti area of Bahawalpur city.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Police Emergency Helpline 15 received a phone call from Karna Basti area that three women have been murdered. The incident occurred in the area lying within jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines. A team of Civil Lines Police and ambulances of Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene.

The dead bodies were transported to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for postmortem. The preliminary investigation revealed that a man identified as Waseem Murad was involved in murder of his three aunts.

The accused was told to be working as a private security guard in a security provider company.

The spokesman further said that the deceased women were identified as Shamim, Parveen and Shaheen.

The real cause behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, the police said. The accused used sharp-edge knife to murder the women.

District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has constituted a special investigation team to conduct inquiry into the incident.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Company Victoria Man Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

German ambassador visits SAFWCO office

German ambassador visits SAFWCO office

4 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by- ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by-elections on 27 NA seats; rest ..

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ministry of IT, ITU visits 'Gokina S ..

Delegation of Ministry of IT, ITU visits 'Gokina Smart Village'

9 minutes ago
 UN seeks justice for victims of Russia's 'senseles ..

UN seeks justice for victims of Russia's 'senseless' war

2 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to death for killing woman

Man sentenced to death for killing woman

2 minutes ago
 SOS Village children visit Governor House

SOS Village children visit Governor House

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.