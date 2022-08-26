UrduPoint.com

Man Kills His Wife By Slitting Her Throat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 11:00 PM

A man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon in the Naseem Nagar area of Qasimabad here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :A man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon in the Naseem Nagar area of Qasimabad here on Friday.

The police informed that the accused Anees Khaskheli had been arrested but the incident's FIR had not been lodged so far.

According to police, during the initial investigation they had come to know that the couple used to bicker at home and that the murder was likely an incident of domestic violence.

The dead of 25 years old Zubeda Khaskheli was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem after which it was handed over to her family for the burial.

