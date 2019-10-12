Man Kills His Wife In Duki
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 08:01 PM
A man shot dead his wife at Gharibabad near Duki area of Loralai district on Saturday
According to police sources, an alleged accused namely Nawab Khan opened fire at his wife and fled from the scene.
As a result, she died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.
Police registered a case and started investigation.