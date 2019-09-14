UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills His Wife In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:53 PM

Man kills his wife in Faisalabad

A man tortured his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the limit of City Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :A man tortured his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the limit of City Tandlianwala police station.

Police said here Saturday that Humera Bibi of Chak No.616-GB exchanged harsh words with her husband Hatim Ali over a domestic dispute which enraged him.

Over this issue, Hatim with the abatement of his brother allegedly tortured Humera which caused her death.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Wife Man Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Pakistan pavilion at France cultural festival attr ..

3 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on top in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

3 minutes ago

Russia, US Regularly Consulting on Normalization o ..

3 minutes ago

85 kg hashish recovered from truck, two arrested i ..

18 minutes ago

Spanish Prime Minister visits flood-hit areas as d ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.