Man kills his wife in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :A man tortured his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the limit of City Tandlianwala

Police said here Saturday that Humera Bibi of Chak No.616-GB exchanged harsh words with her husband Hatim Ali over a domestic dispute which enraged him.

Over this issue, Hatim with the abatement of his brother allegedly tortured Humera which caused her death.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.