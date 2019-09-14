Man Kills His Wife In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:53 PM
A man tortured his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the limit of City Tandlianwala police station
Police said here Saturday that Humera Bibi of Chak No.616-GB exchanged harsh words with her husband Hatim Ali over a domestic dispute which enraged him.
Over this issue, Hatim with the abatement of his brother allegedly tortured Humera which caused her death.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation.