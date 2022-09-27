UrduPoint.com

Man Kills His Wife In Village Samo In The Limits Of Wah Cantonment Police Station

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Man kills his wife in village Samo in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station

A man killed his wife in village Samo in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on Tuesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A man killed his wife in village Samo in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Majid Khan contracted his second marriage a few years ago.

The police further added that the accused allegedly tortured her wife to death with bricks in front of his first wife.

Police registered the case against the accused and launched further investigation.

