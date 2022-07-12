Man kills his wife, injured sister-in-law over matrimonial dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :A man killed his wife and injured sister-in-law over a matrimonial dispute near Shadi Pali Mor in the limits of Shadi Pali Police Station in Umerkot district.

According to the details, a man attacked his wife and sister-in-law in the presence of a large crowd.

The women resisted the attacker for a long time, but none from the hundreds of spectators intervened.

For more than half an hour, the injured women tormented and cried on the road, but no one even dared to take them to the hospital.

According to the police, the accused killed his wife in the name of honor and injured sister-in-law. The police claimed to have arrested the accused.