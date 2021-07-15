UrduPoint.com
Man Kills His Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:02 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A man allegedly killed his wife during their fight over a domestic dispute here on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident happened in Irrigation Colony area in the jurisdiction of Baldia police station.

The police said the suspect Omar Khalid pushed his wife during the clash and her head hit against a hard object.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

The police arrested the suspect but the incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

