Man kills married daughter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :A man shot dead his married daughter on a domestic dispute here in Daman-e-Muhar area situated in Mitha Tiwana police precincts on Saturday.

Police said one Muhammad Khan, son of Ghulam Sarwer of Jibbi Sharif village had a family dispute with his 22-year-old married daughter Sofia.

On the day of the incident, in a fit of rage, he shot dead his daughter. Police were investigating after registering a case.