Man kills mother

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A man killed his mother allegedly over a property dispute near

here on Monday.

A police spokesperson said Sarmad ,22, of Sargodha Morr Mianwali had

a property dispute with his mother. Today, the accused shot dead his mother

and fled away.

A case was registered against the accused and police started investigation.