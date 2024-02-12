Man Kills Mother
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A man killed his mother allegedly over a property dispute near
here on Monday.
A police spokesperson said Sarmad ,22, of Sargodha Morr Mianwali had
a property dispute with his mother. Today, the accused shot dead his mother
and fled away.
A case was registered against the accused and police started investigation.
