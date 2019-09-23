Man kills mother, brother, sister in law over property dispute

A man allegedly gunned down his real brother, mother and sister-in-law over property dispute in Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) A man allegedly gunned down his real brother, mother and sister-in-law over property dispute in Lahore.The suspect identified as Muhammad Ali was engaged in a row with his brother Hammad and mother, Gulshan Bibi over property dispute when in infuriation he opened fire at his mother and brother.

As a result they died on the spot.Sister-in-law of the suspect tried to save the lives of his husband and mother-in-law when suspect also gunned down her and fled.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.