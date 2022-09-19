UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Mother-in-law, Sister-in-law Over Domestic Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 05:32 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :A man shot his mother-in-law and sister-in-law over a domestic dispute at Village 453/EB, in the premises of Sadar Burewala police station on Monday.

According to police sources, Amir Mughal, resident of the village, had dispute with his in-laws over some domestic issues.

On Monday, his mother-in-law Safia Bibi w/o Muhammad Akram and sister-in-law Maryam were coming to his home to discuss and resolve the issues. The accused Amir opened fire and killed both of them and escaped from the scene.

DSP Muhammad Waseem Sial along with SHO Sadar Chaudhry Haq Nawaz reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Burewala for medico-legal formalities.

The police have started investigations.

