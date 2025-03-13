Open Menu

Man Kills Mother, Injures Brother Over Property Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Man kills mother, injures brother over property dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A man killed his mother and injured a brother over a property dispute in Sundar area, here on Thursday.

According to police, accused Muhammad Ali Hussain stabbed his mother Rizwana Bibi and brother Muhammad Ahmed with a knife, injuring both seriously. They were shifted to a local hospital where Rizwana Bibi died.

The police reached the scene after getting information about the incident and collected evidence. The police shifted the body to morgue for postmortem.

A case has been registered under the sections of murder and attempt to murder on the request of the injured Muhammad Ahmed. The accused fled the scene after committed crime. Police are conducting raids for arresting the accused.

