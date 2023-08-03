Man kills mother over family dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A man killed his mother over a family dispute at Tractor Factory Areas on the premises of Gudai police station on Thursday.

According to police sources, accused Munir Ahmed s/o Faiz Muhammad resident of Tractor Factory area had dispute with his family members over some domestic issues. On Thursday, he stabbed her mother to death after exchange of hot arguments and escaped from the scene.

Receiving information through police emergency helpline 15, the SP Investigations Bukhtiar Ahmed along with DSP City Circle and SHO Gudai police station reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident. The police said that the body has been shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

However, the District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Afzal has directed the officers concerned to complete the investigations at the earliest and arrest the criminal, police sources added.