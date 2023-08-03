Open Menu

Man Kills Mother Over Family Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Man kills mother over family dispute

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A man killed his mother over a family dispute at Tractor Factory Areas on the premises of Gudai police station on Thursday.

According to police sources, accused Munir Ahmed s/o Faiz Muhammad resident of Tractor Factory area had dispute with his family members over some domestic issues. On Thursday, he stabbed her mother to death after exchange of hot arguments and escaped from the scene.

Receiving information through police emergency helpline 15, the SP Investigations Bukhtiar Ahmed along with DSP City Circle and SHO Gudai police station reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident. The police said that the body has been shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

However, the District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Afzal has directed the officers concerned to complete the investigations at the earliest and arrest the criminal, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Police Station Man Circle Criminals Family From

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

4 minutes ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

4 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

5 hours ago
Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

5 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

15 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan