Man kills mother, wife; injures father, two others

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A man shot dead his mother and wife and critically injured three others in Chargano Killay, near Bakhshi Pull here on Thursday.

Police said, a man named Izzat Khan started indiscriminate firing at his home in Chargano Killay for unknown reason, killing his mother and wife and critically injuring father, sister and daughter.

Soon after the incident, heavy contingent of police reached the spot to arrest the accused who had made hostage his two sons to find an escape route. However the police by adopting a prudent strategy managed to free the children and arrested the killer, Izzat Khan.

The accused was shifted to police station for interrogation and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.