Man Kills Neighbors For Using WiFi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 23 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:28 PM

Man kills neighbors for using WiFi

Police arrested Qasim for allegedly killing his neighbor Farooq and his son Haris for for using WiFi.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2019) A man on Tuesday allegedly killed his neighbors for using his wifi without his permission, the local police said.
The police said that they had arrested the suspect who was later identified as Muhammad Qasim.

"Farooq and his son Haris both were murdered by suspect over using his wifi," the police said.


Muhammad Adnan, the other son of deceased, lodged an FIR with a local police station and said that suspect Qasim many times threatened to his father and brother for allegedly using WiFi.

He said the suspect came, killed my father and brother and fled away. He asked the police to arrest the supsect and bring him to justice.
The police, after registration of an FIR, chased the suspect and finally arrested him in Shah Latif area of Karachi.
"My brother was a student of Karachi university while my father was an employee with Steel mills," said the complainant.

