Man Kills Neighbour Over Wall Dispute
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
A young man was stoned to death over a wall dispute in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) A young man was stoned to death over a wall dispute in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Sajid Mehmood of Sulemania Colony had an old dispute with his neighbours Yousuf, etc.
over construction of a wall.
On the day of the incident, an altercation occurred between the two parties during which Yousuf, Nadeem, Shah Jahan and Kamran, etc. reportedly hit Sajid with bricks and stones. The victim died before receiving medical assistance.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz ho ..
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif5 minutes ago
-
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award5 minutes ago
-
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accreditation by UN body5 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base5 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours39 seconds ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students40 seconds ago
-
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz hospital42 seconds ago
-
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru44 seconds ago
-
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas11 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap11 minutes ago
-
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations11 minutes ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students11 minutes ago