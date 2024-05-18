Man kills neighbour over wall dispute

A young man was stoned to death over a wall dispute in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) A young man was stoned to death over a wall dispute in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Sajid Mehmood of Sulemania Colony had an old dispute with his neighbours Yousuf, etc.

over construction of a wall.

On the day of the incident, an altercation occurred between the two parties during which Yousuf, Nadeem, Shah Jahan and Kamran, etc. reportedly hit Sajid with bricks and stones. The victim died before receiving medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.